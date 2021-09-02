Power Global Launches Swappable Battery for Light Mobility Vehicles

Power Global, a leading provider of high-performance clean energy and mobility products for everyday applications, has introduced its first mass-market product, the eZee swappable battery for light mobility vehicles.

The launch of the eZee product line marks the global debut of Power Global, founded by Romeo Power co-founder and former SpaceX engineer Porter Harris and international auto industry veteran Pankaj Dubey, with a mission to provide electric vehicle and clean energy products to global markets that have been left behind in the world’s push toward electrification.

Beginning in India, where three-wheeled vehicles represent a TAM of $16B but rely on internal combustion engines (ICE) and lead-acid batteries, Power Global’s eZee offers auto-rickshaw drivers a simple, low-cost path to EV adoption. While traditional EV products carry a high upfront cost of ownership, Power Global solves this problem through their affordable energy-as-a-service membership program.

Through this unique subscription service, drivers receive a swappable eZee battery module backed by Power Global’s zero-maintenance lifetime service guarantee. Drivers can either recharge the module at home or swap at Power Global’s convenient kiosks for a fully charged battery in less than a minute. Power Global’s eZee battery module is currently available by subscription pre-order, with initial distribution in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The company’s first facilities include its in-country battery production plant, located on the site of a former Honda Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. in Greater Noida, India, and its R&D lab and battery manufacturing facility in Pasadena, California, which will focus on new product innovations for electric vehicles and stationary storage applications. Power Global’s initial facilities position the company to easily serve neighbouring markets in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt, and Nigeria as well as other locations in Southeast Asia and Africa.

Following the launch of the eZee battery module, Power Global will announce its first line of Retrofit Kits to convert diesel- and petrol-fueled auto-rickshaws into zero-emissions electric vehicles. The swappable eZee battery module will also power future product lines, including upcoming applications for second-life stationary storage and automotive sectors.