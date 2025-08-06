Porsche Macan Gets a Style Boost with New Design Package Edition

Porsche has introduced a new limited-run Macan Design Package edition in India, priced at ₹96.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 30 buyers. This edition bundles exclusive styling upgrades inside and out, saving buyers around ₹7.5 lakh if the elements were purchased individually.

On the exterior, the Design Package includes tinted LED tail lights, LED puddle lamps, sporty exhaust tips, and coloured hubcaps. The package also features the Sports Design Package, adding body-coloured front and rear aprons, side skirts, and stylish black ORVMs.

Step inside, and you’ll find a Carbon Interior Package worth ₹2.2 lakh, along with a sleek black gear knob, enhancing the Macan’s premium feel.

Under the hood, there are no changes. The SUV continues with the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 261 BHP and 400 Nm, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive setup.

This exclusive Macan variant combines Porsche’s proven performance with a tasteful dose of visual flair, making it an appealing pick for buyers seeking individuality without compromising on driving dynamics.

