Porsche Panamera Gets Two New E-Hybrid Variants

Porsche is further expanding its range of powertrains for the Panamera sports saloon. As part of the E-Performance strategy, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid have been added to the portfolio with immediate effect. This is Porsche's response to the particularly strong interest in efficient and dynamic e-hybrid powertrains in many markets. The Panamera will be available in a total of four performance variants of this advanced powertrain technology.

Powertrain: Optimised Hybrid-Performance

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is particularly efficient and versatile. To generate powerful acceleration, Porsche has combined a new e-hybrid system with a significantly revamped 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine (304 PS / 224 kW). The system output of 470 PS (346 kW) and the maximum torque of 650 Nm enable acceleration from zero to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds and the capability of a 174 mph top speed. The purely electric range of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid increases to 59 miles (96 km) in the WLTP cycle (EAER city).

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid places a stronger focus on driving dynamics as well as sustained power delivery in the upper rev range. Its 2.9-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine delivers 353 PS (260 kW). The system output is 544 PS (400 kW) and the maximum torque is 750 Nm. This enables the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 mph, where permitted.

E-Hybrid driving modes with optimised strategy

The four optimised E-Hybrid-specific driving modes, as well as the improved Sport and Sport Plus modes, further optimise the efficiency of the E-Hybrid models. The vehicles always start in the purely electric E-Power mode. Once the state of charge of the battery is under a certain minimum value, the system automatically switches to Hybrid Auto mode, which adapts the operating strategy to the current driving situation. In addition, with active route guidance in Hybrid Auto, the operating strategy is further optimised by knowing the route ahead. In this way, the proportion of electrically driven distances in city traffic can be maximised and efficiency increased. The system uses both car and navigation data for this purpose.

In E-Hold mode, the current state of charge of the battery is preserved. In E-Charge mode, on the other hand, the combustion engine charges the battery to up to 80 per cent out of town and above 55 km/h, while the Panamera utilises the efficiency benefits of the hybrid drive in city traffic. In Sport and Sport Plus modes, Porsche reduces the target state of charge of the battery to 20 and 30 per cent respectively (previously 30 and 80 per cent). This increases efficiency without sacrificing performance.

Sporting details and enhanced standard equipment

All variants of the new Panamera have an athletic, fresh design. At the front, the look is characterised by newly shaped, standard matrix LED headlights and an additional horizontal air intake. At the rear of the sports saloon, a continuous taillight and a frameless rear window distinguish the new Panamera. Window trim in silver enhances the side line.

The standard equipment of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid includes 19-inch wheels, black brake callipers, ParkAssist and a cooled smartphone tray for wireless charging with up to 15 watts. Options such as the innovative high-resolution HD matrix LED lighting system is available, with rear-axle steering, Remote ParkAssist, Porsche InnoDrive including Active Lane Keeping, Passenger Display and air quality system also offered.

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is distinguished by 20-inch wheels in Panamera AeroDesign, silver Sport tailpipes and red brake callipers. Brake callipers in Acid Green and Black are optionally available. This model also features brakes with ten-piston brake callipers on the front axle. Alternatively, the PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake) is available for this model in conjunction with 21-inch wheels. The ceramic composite discs measure 440 millimetres at the front axle and 410 millimetres at the rear axle.