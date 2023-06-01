Porsche Makes Minute Changes in its Badge: See it on Cars From Late 2023

Porsche has implemented minute changes in its badge. The company will start using the updated badge on cars from late 2023.

Porsche has silently revised the popular badge that has been in use since 1952. This move comes days prior to Porsche's special event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of its first road-approved car, the 356 "No.1" Roadster on June 8, 1948.

To notice the change, you have to have a keen eye for details and of course a true and die-hard Porsche fan. The badge now features a honeycomb structure in the red sections. Apart from that, it also wears a brushed aluminium finish for a more sophisticated look.

The first badge to be used on Porsche cars was back in 1952. It was then modified in 1954, 1963, 1994 and 2008. And now, it witnesses yet another revision in 2023.

