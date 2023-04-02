Porsche Introducing Innovation Interior Architecture With New Cayenne

Porsche presents a completely new, innovative architecture for the interior of the new Cayenne. The Porsche Driver Experience opens up new ways of interaction, not just for the driver but also the front passenger.

With the new Cayenne, which will celebrate its world première on April 18 at the Auto Shanghai show in China, Porsche is introducing a groundbreaking display and control concept. The Porsche Driver Experience stands for a fully digital display, versatile individualisation and intuitive operation. In the centre, the focus is on the driver’s axle. The most important controls are grouped around the steering wheel. This creates a new, even more intensive driving experience.

The de luxe cockpit takes elements of the Taycan electric sports car and transfers them for the first time to a Porsche with a combustion engine. It includes a digital instrument cluster in a so-called curved and free-standing design with variable display options, a redesigned centre console and a latest-generation steering wheel.

The automatic gear selector is now located to the right of the steering wheel. This makes room on the centre console for a large air conditioning controller in a sophisticated black panel design. Passengers experience a new level of interaction with the vehicle and the driver via the optional passenger display. Optimised connectivity functions round off the new interior concept.

A key feature of the new Porsche Driver Experience is the right balance between digital and analogue elements. All the controls that are important to the driving experience are also grouped directly around the steering wheel. Typically for a Porsche, the new engine start button is to the left of the steering wheel.

The gear selector is now to the right of the steering wheel between the instrument cluster and the central display. This makes room on the centre console for a new, large air conditioning control panel with analogue controls and more storage space. Porsche has also put the completely redesigned control lever for the driver assistance systems directly on the steering wheel in the new Cayenne.