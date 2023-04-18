Porsche India Revs Up Expansion with 5 New Showrooms After Record-Breaking Sales Year

Porsche India has fulfilled its promise to expand its retail network by opening five new facilities in one week after a strong sales year in 2022. The move is a key element in the company's strategic growth plan, which seeks to exceed market expectations and provide Porsche levels of customer experience to an expanding market.

The new facilities include showrooms in Bengaluru and Chennai, as well as newly renovated and reopened sites in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. These locations, along with the existing network, bring the total number of Porsche showrooms in India to eight, in addition to a Porsche Studio in Delhi.

During the week of 10-15 April 2023, back-to-back ceremonies were held to commemorate the new facilities, showcasing Porsche's history and innovative engineering, safety, performance, connectivity, and efficiency. The immersive experience sets the theme for future locations across the sub-continent, catering to a larger, yet still niche market. Last year, Porsche appointed three new dealers as the basis for its roadmap to future growth.

Porsche India experienced its best ever sales performance in 2022, with a 64% growth over the previous year, driven by the all-new electric Taycan's first full year on sale. The company also saw strong buyer interest across its SUV and sports car segments, with a 69% growth in the sales of SUV models, highlighted by the top-selling Cayenne. The new facilities are expected to provide a boost to Porsche India's growth strategy, as the company continues to expand its presence in the country.