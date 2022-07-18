Porsche India Records 118% Sales Growth, Best Ever Half-Year Result

Porsche India has announced that it has recorded a 118% sales growth for the first half of the year which is the German brand's best ever half-year sales result. Apart from that, the company is going to add two new dealerships in the country.

Overcoming continual challenges that impact the automotive industry worldwide, Porsche India delivered more cars between January to June this year than the individual full year figures from 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The arrival of the Porsche Taycan EV and a strong desire for SUVs carried the momentum through the first half of the year with 167 Cayenne and 125 Macan accounting for 77 per cent of all sales, followed by the Taycan with 37 units. The iconic Porsche 911 Coupe recorded 27 units and the family-sized limousine Panamera accounted for 19 sales.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India said the figures are an encouraging sign that the industry is recovering with demand for high-end sports cars returning to pre-pandemic levels: “July marks 10 years of Porsche India serving this region and there’s no better way to acknowledge this than with our best ever half year sales performance for the first half of 2022.

“With the continued push towards electrification, we are heartened to see strong demand for the Taycan from day one, making it our third best-seller so far this year. Our customers and stakeholders have been outstanding and continue to be the backbone that lets Porsche India thrive. We strongly believe that success breeds success and building on our 2021 performance which was our best full year since 2014 and our strong 2022 first half, we are delighted to welcome two new retail partners to the Porsche India network which will be announced in the coming months.”