Porsche Celebrates 50 Years of Turbo Power with Exclusive 911 Turbo Anniversary Model

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic 911 Turbo, Porsche has unveiled a special edition model, the 911 Turbo 50 Years. This limited-run sports car seamlessly blends Porsche's legendary performance with exclusive design touches and top-tier materials.

The anniversary model pays homage to past 911 Turbo versions while incorporating modern design elements. Inside and out, the car features nods to historic models, enhanced by an optional Heritage Design Package for those seeking an even more refined look. Only 1,974 units will be produced, a tribute to the year the original 911 Turbo made its debut.

When it first hit the streets in 1974, the Type 930 Porsche 911 Turbo revolutionized sports cars by bringing turbocharging technology from the race track to everyday driving. The 911 Turbo 50 Years model, based on the 2019 911 Turbo S, honors this legacy while introducing new interpretations of its design and performance.

Key details include side vinyl graphics inspired by the Porsche 911 RSR Turbo from 1973 and the debut of the exclusive Turbonite color. This striking hue is also found on various accents, including the rear engine cover, fuel cap, and the Porsche crest. Additionally, the car features Anthracite Grey elements and a badge on the rear engine cover grille commemorating the 50-year milestone.

For a final touch of exclusivity, the LED door projector displays a turbocharger image on the ground when the door is opened. The 911 Turbo 50 Years comes standard with Turbo S Exclusive Design wheels finished in Turbonite.

This limited-edition masterpiece is currently on display at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen as part of the "Beyond Performance – 50 Years of Porsche Turbo" exhibition.