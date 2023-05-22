Porsche 911 ST Converted Into 440 HP EV With 320 KM Range

It isn't the first time we've come across an internal combustion engine-powered vehicle that has been converted into an electric vehicle. However, taking up such a task on a popular and classic 1970 special edition G-series Porsche 911 ST is a bold move.

Everatti, who has been in this business for a while, has completed this task. Its EV recreation of the Porsche 911 ST is up and running. They have tried to make the conversion as seamless as possbile, well - at least aesthetically.

The electric Porsche 911 ST draws power from electric motors that are said to produce 440 hp and make the rear wheels busy. Everatti says that their creation is capable of hitting the 100 km/h mark in 4.0 seconds. As for the range, this car can cover up to 320 km before running out of juice.

Other features of the classic Porsche 911 ST turned into an electric sports car include adaptive suspension, optional AC, power steering, and even Apple CarPlay. The car also supports both AC and DC charging.

