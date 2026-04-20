Pony.ai has started trials of a fully driverless robotaxi in Dubai, marking a major milestone in its global expansion plans. The company aims to launch commercial, fare-based services later in 2026, with a fleet expected to scale into the hundreds.

These trials are part of Pony.ai’s collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which granted approval for public-road autonomous testing back in September 2025. The shift to fully driverless operations comes after months of real-world validation, bringing the service closer to public rollout.

Dubai’s broader vision is equally ambitious, targeting 25% of all city trips to be handled by autonomous mobility by 2030 as part of its smart city roadmap.

Globally, Pony.ai is scaling aggressively. The company plans to deploy over 3,000 robotaxis across more than 20 cities by 2026, with international markets expected to account for nearly half of its operations.