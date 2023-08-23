Polestar Reaches Production Milestone of 150,000 Cars

Polestar has started deliveries of the significantly upgraded Polestar 2, supporting the company’s continued growth.

Polestar 2 was the brand’s first volume car, which went into production in 2020. Within three years, over 150,000 cars have now been manufactured.

In the UK, where over 20,000 Polestar 2 cars are now on the road, Polestar has been the fastest growing car brand in the first seven months of 2023, with new vehicle registrations growing by 174% compared to the same period the previous year1.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “The upgraded Polestar 2 is the best version to date. With improved software, better quality, longer range and faster charging, it is the basis from which we continue to grow our business.”

The Polestar 2 Long range Single motor is now certified for up to 654 km WLTP, and maximum DC charging speed is now up to 205 kW for versions with the new 82 kWh battery. New motors are more efficient, and a change to rear-wheel drive for single-motor versions and a rear-bias for the dual motor version also means Polestar 2 is even more fun to drive, with power delivery benefitting from weight shifting over the driven wheels.