Polestar Opens its First EV Retail Location in North Carolina

Polestar announces the opening of a new retail location at 4425 Sharon Road, Ste. S140, Charlotte, NC 28211. The latest Polestar Space helps to address the need for more electric vehicle retail options in North Carolina, as the state saw a 50% increase in EV registrations in 2022. In addition, as of September 21, all 31 Polestar Spaces in North America now feature Polestar 3 SUV display prototypes in their showrooms.

The new location in “The Queen City” builds on Polestar’s established network of retail locations, which embody the brand’s signature design cues and a premium digital-forward sales approach. Polestar Spaces brings the brand to local communities, enabling a hands-on experience with the cars and discussions with expert Polestar Specialists.

In all Polestar Spaces, customers can now get a firsthand look at Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, which features an expertly-tuned suspension, true torque vectoring and a low center of gravity for responsive handling and unparalleled road stability. Polestar 3 is available to order now on Polestar.com with deliveries set to begin in Q2 2024.

Customers can also test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which has an NHTSA 5-star safety rating and saw the world debut of Google’s Android Automotive OS infotainment system. Polestar 2 qualifies for the $7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit when leased, as well as various local electric vehicle incentives.

Polestar Charlotte is part of the brand’s continued launch in the American Southeast, with additional Spaces due to open in the region moving forward.