Polestar Opens First Electric Vehicle Outlet in Michigan

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new Polestar Space retail location, at 30533 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, MI. Woodward Avenue has a storied history in the automotive community and is now ushering in the era of electrification with Polestar.

Building on Polestar’s established network of retail locations, embodying the brand’s signature design cues and a premium digital-forward sales approach, Polestar Detroit brings the brand closer to customers in the Motor City, enabling a hands-on experience with the cars and test drives with expert Polestar Specialists.

Visitors to Polestar Detroit can test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which has a NHTSA 5-star safety rating and saw the world debut of Google’s in car infotainment system. The car qualifies for the $7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit when leased, as well as various local electric vehicle incentives.

Customers can also experience the forthcoming electric performance SUV, the Polestar 3, in augmented reality.

Polestar Detroit is part of the brand’s continued retail network expansion, with a goal of establishing Polestar Spaces in all major EV markets across North America.