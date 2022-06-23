Polestar 5 EV to Feature Exclusive 884 HP, 900Nm Dual-Motor Powertrain

Polestar 5 EV will have a new dual-motor powertrain that is said to produce 884 HP of power and 900 Nm of torque. It is going to be used exclusively in the brand's new 4-door GT electric car.

Polestar is showing a development prototype of the Polestar 5 in public for the first time at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed (June 23-26). Polestar 5 is a high-performance electric 4-door GT with proper sports car credentials, and the production evolution of the Precept concept car first shown in 2020.

The UK team has taken the opportunity of working with a new mechanical platform to design and develop a unique bonded aluminium chassis, a prime factor in delivering the vehicle dynamics signature to create a driving experience that is as desirable as the design.

In Sweden, the development of a new top-of-the-line electric powertrain is ongoing. A new rear electric motor will provide superior output, along with 800-Volt architecture. Combined with a high-output front electric motor, the complete dual-motor powertrain aims to deliver 884 hp (650 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm).

Polestar 5 will run up the iconic Goodwood hill twice daily during the event in the “First Glance” group. The car is planned for launch in 2024 and is the third of three new EVs expected to be launched by Polestar in the coming three years, following the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 electric SUVs.