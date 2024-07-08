Peugeot Integrates Chatgpt Across All Models

PEUGEOT is now integrating ChatGPT as a standard feature across its entire vehicle lineup. Initially introduced during a pilot phase, this artificial intelligence is now embedded into the i-Cockpit and can be accessed via the "OK PEUGEOT" voice command.

Innovation and Convenience:

PEUGEOT's integration of ChatGPT offers drivers enhanced convenience and a range of innovative services. This AI enhancement is available in models such as the New 208, New 2008, New 308, New 308 SW, New 408, New 508, New 508 SW, New RIFTER, New TRAVELLER, New PARTNER, and New EXPERT, with New 3008 and New 5008 joining by year-end.

European Rollout:

ChatGPT will be available in 17 markets across Europe, supporting 12 languages. Major markets including Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, and the UK will receive the update immediately, with other countries like Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, and the Czech Republic following by the end of July.

Seamless Updates:

For existing customers, the ChatGPT feature will be delivered over the air, ensuring no need for a dealer visit. The feature is part of the Connect Plus pack and can also be activated as a feature on demand.