New PEUGEOT E-308 E Style: Accessible Electric Mobility

PEUGEOT introduces the E-308 E Style special series, offering the E-308's impressive electric performance—156 bhp and up to 416 km range—at an accessible starting price of €37,230 (after the environmental incentive). This move underscores PEUGEOT's commitment to leading the mainstream EV market in Europe.

PEUGEOT E-308 variants

Allure: The E-308 E Style makes electric mobility more accessible than ever.

Emotion: Experience the joy of 100% electric driving with a high-performance powertrain.

Excellence: Enjoy peace of mind with the PEUGEOT Allure Care warranty, covering 8 years or 160,000 km.

PEUGEOT's goal is clear: to become the leading mainstream electric vehicle manufacturer in Europe. To achieve this, PEUGEOT offers a wide range of affordable electric cars. The new E-308 E Style, like all PEUGEOT electric models, comes with the comprehensive PEUGEOT Allure Care warranty. This warranty covers the entire vehicle, including the electric motor, charger, transmission, and main electrical and mechanical components, for up to 8 years or 160,000 km.

PEUGEOT Allure Care is activated automatically and free of charge for 2 years or 25,000 km after each service within the PEUGEOT network. This ensures complete coverage and confidence in the quality, reliability, and durability of PEUGEOT's electric vehicles.