Peugeot E-3008 World Premiere at Zurich Motor Show

Peugeot will be out in force at the Zurich Motor Show, from 1 to 5 November 2023, where it will be showcasing the latest additions to its electrified range. The all-new Peugeot E-3008 is being presented to the public as a world premiere.

With 7 electric vehicles on display on the stand (New E-208, New E-2008, New E-308, E-Rifter, E-Partner, E-Expert), the Peugeot Inception Concept and the world premiere of the new E-3008.

Peugeot is demonstrating the depth and transformation of its new electric range. With 12 electric models (including 3 light commercial vehicles), by 2024 Peugeot will offer the widest electric range of any European volume car manufacturer.

Peugeot is also supporting its customers in the transition to 100% electric vehicles and will also be presenting its hybrid models in Zurich: 308 SW Plug-in Hybrid 180, 408 Plug-in Hybrid 225, 508 SW Peugeot Sport Engineered 360 and 5008 Hybrid 136.

The 36th Zurich Auto Show runs from Wednesday 1st November (Press Day) to Sunday 5th November, 2023.