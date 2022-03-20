PEUGEOT Begins Operations in Pakistan with the Launch of the 2008 SUV

European automotive manufacturer, PEUGEOT, has officially launched operations in Pakistan for the first time in its distinguished history with its exclusive partner Lucky Motor Corporation. The partnership commenced with the opening of eight 3S dealerships (Sales, after-sales and services) in six cities: Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala. A state-of-the-art facility will assemble cars in Karachi, Pakistan.

The first step of the partnership will begin with the introduction of the locally built PEUGEOT 2008. The full-electric e-2008 local production is also being considered. PEUGEOT will become the first European Brand built in Pakistan.

The introduction of the PEUGEOT 2008 is the first step of this ongoing commitment to Pakistani customers. The 2008 has been a success story for the brand since its launch at the end of 2019. 26 international prizes, including the Red Dot Design Award, were received by the 2008. This model stands apart in the compact SUV segment with its distinctive design, advanced technology and efficient powertrains. It also benefits from The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit, which features a stimulating interior design along with a state-of-the-art digital cluster and touchscreen that amplifies any driving experience.

The 100% electric e-2008 is the next model considered for the local production, alongside the thermic version.

Lucky Motor Corporation is a subsidiary of the Yunus Brothers Group, which has a legacy spanning over five decades. Yunus Brother Group’s robust and dynamic approach has enabled it to gain considerable market share in the Pakistani automotive industry, and to set new benchmarks in terms of product offering & customer service. With the introduction of PEUGEOT, the company now aims to provide the best mobility solutions the European Brand can offer its customers.