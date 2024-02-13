Peace of Mind for Nissan Owners: Stolen Vehicle Tracking Service

In an era where vehicle theft remains a concern for car owners, Nissan steps up to offer a solution that promises peace of mind: the Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT) service. Set to launch in the United Kingdom in February 2024, this innovative feature is set to revolutionize how Nissan owners safeguard their prized possessions.

The SVT service, developed in collaboration with Vodafone Automotive, Nissan's trusted service provider, offers a proactive approach to vehicle security. By leveraging the power of GPS technology, connected Nissan vehicles equipped with this service can be tracked and located in the event of theft. This real-time tracking capability enables swift action by law enforcement authorities, enhancing the chances of recovering the stolen vehicle.

One of the standout features of the SVT service is its ability to facilitate seamless coordination between the service provider and law enforcement agencies. In instances where a vehicle is reported stolen, the Vodafone operator can work hand in hand with authorities to track the vehicle's movements and orchestrate its safe recovery. In cases where intervention is necessary, ignition can even be remotely deactivated by the operator, further aiding in the vehicle's retrieval.

Activating the SVT service is a breeze for Nissan customers. By simply navigating to the "Nissan Store" section of the NissanConnect Services app, owners can quickly determine if their vehicle is compatible with the SVT feature. For those eligible, activating the subscription comes at a nominal cost of £99, providing 12 months of heightened security and invaluable peace of mind.

With the introduction of the Stolen Vehicle Tracking service, Nissan reaffirms its commitment to prioritizing customer safety and satisfaction. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and forging strategic partnerships, Nissan continues to set new benchmarks in automotive security. For Nissan owners, the SVT service isn't just an optional add-on; it's a vital tool in safeguarding their investment and ensuring worry-free ownership experiences.