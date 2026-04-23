Kia Vision Meta Turismo Concept Debuts at Milan Design Week

Kia Corporation has taken the wraps off the futuristic Vision Meta Turismo at Milan Design Week, marking its global debut after an initial reveal in Korea last year during the brand’s 80th anniversary celebrations.

Currently on display at the Salone dei Tessuti until April 26, the concept showcases Kia’s evolving design direction. It blends the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy with a sleek grand-tourer silhouette inspired by 1960s long-distance cruisers. Aviation-inspired details stand out, including canard-style front lighting housings and a cab-forward stance.

Inside, the Vision Meta Turismo pushes boundaries with a dual-layout cabin. The driver’s seat is tailored for performance-focused driving, while the passenger seat can rotate 180 degrees when stationary, allowing face-to-face interaction with rear occupants.

The steering wheel doubles as a high-tech control hub, inspired by gaming controllers. It offers three distinct modes—Speedster for performance driving with an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, Dreamer for urban AR overlays, and Gamer mode, which transforms the cabin into a virtual racing setup when parked.