Pagani Utopia Hypercar to be Unveiled in CSR Racing 2 Mobile Game

Zynga Inc. has announced that the eagerly awaited Pagani Utopia Hypercar will be unveiled in CSR Racing 2 mobile game. This is not the first time that such an unveiling will take place. In 2019, the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC was revealed in CSR2.

The Pagani Utopia, which is set to be the successor of the Huayra, carries special significance as it is the third model, after the incredibly sought-after Zonda and the global sensation, Huayra, both designed by Pagani founder Horacio Pagani.

The company is set to produce 99 models of the Pagani Utopia, all of which have already been purchased by enthusiasts and collectors and will start being delivered in 2023, creating an exclusive in-game driving experience for CSR2 players.

In CSR2, from September 16 - 23, 2022, players will have the unique opportunity to race the Pagani Utopia, which has been meticulously recreated to match the real car handcrafted for Pagani’s customers. Players can test drive the car in the dealership and participate in the first three races for free. They can then purchase the car to complete the event by winning in-game items to upgrade their car and add it to their collection. The event will feature a total of 40 races on the Route 66 track, where players can also race other supercars on the famed American highway to earn in-game rewards.

“We chose to again partner with CSR2 to reveal the Pagani Utopia because the game manifests an incredible attention to design and detail just as Pagani does on each of our vehicles,” said Michael Staskin, CEO of Pagani Automobili America. “The fact that a hypercar like the Pagani Utopia is unveiled to the world in a mobile game is a true testament to the power of the CSR2 gaming community, and we look forward to introducing this amazing vehicle to mobile enthusiasts around the globe.”