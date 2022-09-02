Over 5000 VW Virtus Sedans Delivered to Customers in Just 2 Months

VW Virtus was introduced in the Indian market in June 2022 and in just two months, over 5000 units of this sedan have been delivered to the customers.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Virtus is a strong product offering in the premium midsize sedan segment in India with its ‘Big by’ design and features. The acceptance and admiration given by our customers to the Virtus is overwhelming and we look forward to delighting many more customers with our best-in-class products and services.”

The VW Virtus in a short span has achieved two records, it created its first national record at the India Book of Records from Kerala along with achieving its global recognition at the Asia Book of Records from Gujarat by being the only sedan to be delivered to maximum customers in a day.

The VW Virtus is available across 152 sales touchpoints in India at an introductory price of INR 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the Volkswagen brand also announced the introduction of the Virtus under its Omni-channel mobility solutions. The Virtus is now available under the Volkswagen Subscription and Power Lease that enables customers to choose from their preferred ownership models that are convenient and hassle-free.

The VW Virtus is offered under the Dynamic and Performance Line that is powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology by Volkswagen. The Performance Line is equipped with the 1.5l TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, delivering peak power of 110 kW (150PS) from 5000 to 6000 rpm range and peak torque of 250Nm at 1600 to 3500 rpm. The 1.0l TSI engine on the Dynamic Line is mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission, delivering 85kW (115PS) power ranging from 5000 to 5500 rpm and 178 Nm of torque at 1750 to 4500 rpm.