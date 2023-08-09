Opel Experimental Gives Clear Vision of the Brand's Future

Opel is showing how it will be approaching the future with its stunning new Opel Experimental concept. With an ultra-modern exterior design, the Opel Experimental gives a clear vision of where the Opel brand will be heading in the coming years.

Highlights include the cutting-edge aero-efficiency features, the spacious, illuminated interior with lightweight seats and next-level head-up display. The battery-electric crossover will celebrate its world premiere at this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich (September 5 to 10, 2023), where it will surely turn heads and introduce a new audience to Opel’s vision for sustainable individual mobility.

One of the most eye-catching things about the sleek silhouette of the Opel Experimental is the absence of chrome. Instead, the addition of exterior lighting and bold contrasting graphics add personality and sophistication to the already impressive proportions. Overall, the efficient battery-electric crossover is based on a state-of-the-art Stellantis BEV platform, and also equipped with electric all-wheel drive. The dramatic tapering profile has a bold and pure design with clean surfacing to enhance its stunning presence. Even traditional wing mirrors have made way for fully integrated 180-degree cameras on the C-pillars while sharp, muscular wheel-arch blisters emphasise the confident stance.

At the front, the new illuminated Opel Blitz sits proudly at the centre of the signature Opel Compass, the guiding element of Opel’s design philosophy. It is flanked by the elongated wing signature lighting on the horizontal axis while the illuminated centre crease adds further drama. This then repeats at the rear with the distinctive compass signature braking light created by edge lighting technology and sophisticated glass transparency. This combines with bold Opel lettering – instead of the Blitz logo at the rear – to form the central element. Around the front compass sits the next generation 4D Opel Vizor. The extra dimension is the addition of the advanced sight technologies including sensors, the lidar, radar and camera systems.

While the Opel Experimental embodies all of Opel’s brand pillars – Detox, Modern German, Greenovation – it also goes a step further by expressing the brand’s emotional approach to sustainable mobility. Electrochromic fabrics immerse occupants in atmospheric light that create a perfect environment for wellbeing. In addition, the reactive fabrics can enhance functional attributes. For example, when a vehicle enters the blind spot, a warning appears in the respective door insert as well as on the head-up display thus providing additional safety for occupants and other road users.