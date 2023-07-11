One Millionth 4th-Gen MINI 3-Door Delivered

In mid-April, MINI announced that the one millionth example of the current generation MINI had rolled off the production line. On Wednesday, June 28th that vehicle was delivered to the customer.

The one millionth MINI of the current generation is an all-electric MINI Cooper SE built at Plant Oxford in the United Kingdom. Fittingly, the tradition-rich British plant is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

In 2013, MINI presented the current and fourth generation MINI 3 door for the first time. It has been available worldwide since 2014. The one millionth MINI 3 door of the current generation was delivered at MINI Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

The millionth MINI has special features including badging and details demarcating its heritage and milestone status. To mark its delivery, a fun celebration in true MINI style was hosted at MINI Calgary. But perhaps most heartwarming for the customer was a video message from Charlie Cooper – grandson of John Cooper and member of the MINI royal family – welcoming them to the family.