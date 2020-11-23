Official Nissan Magnite India launch date announced - Details inside

The official Nissan Magnite India launch date has been announced by the company. The upcoming Kia Sonet rival will be introduced in our market on 2 December. Earlier, it was being anticipated that the new compact SUV would go on sale from 26 November. Dealerships have already started accepting bookings and the deliveries are expected to commence from early next month.

While we now have an official launch date, Nissan is yet to confirm the Magnite pricing. Speculations suggest that the forthcoming sub-4m SUV is likely to fall in the INR 5.50-9.50 lakh* price bracket and thus, would be cheaper than most of its rivals. For reference, the Hyundai Venue price starts at INR 6.75 lakh* and, on the other hand, the base price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is INR 8.40 lakh*.

The all-new Nissan Magnite will be available in two engine options, both petrol. There will be a 1.0L naturally aspirated motor that produces 72 hp and gets a 5-speed MT. Then we will have the 1.0L turbo-petrol that churns out 100 hp and 160 Nm. For transmission, this mill will have either a 5-speed or CVT. No diesel engine will be available.

Some of the key features of the Nissan Magnite include:

Dynamic styling

Sleek headlamps

Attractive L-shaped LED DRLs

Large front grille

Stylish alloy wheels

Hexagonal AC vents

Sporty steering wheel

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Spacious cabin

Large 8-inch infotainment display

Fully-digital 7-inch instrument cluster

Segment-first 360-degree camera

When launched, the new Nissan Magnite will lock horns with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

*Ex-showroom