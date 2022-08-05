Offers Upto Rs 60K on Tata Cars Ahead of Onam Festival

Tata Motors has announced its consumer offers for its passenger vehicle ahead of the auspicious Onam festival. These offers and benefits are applicable only in Kerala.

Kerala is among the top three markets in the country where all Tata cars and SUVs are leading in their respective segments. To mark the Onam celebrations, the company is extending exciting offers upto Rs. 60,000/- on its cars and it is offering priority delivery for customers. Tata Motors has tied up with leading PSUs, private and regional financiers for attractive finance schemes - upto 95% on road finance and 7-year loan tenure for no income proof customers.

Highlighting their plans in the market, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “Kerala is an important market for us as it offers immense opportunities to sustain our growth story in the region. All our efforts towards enhancing customer experience have resulted in a customer retention rate of over 72%, the highest in the country. We are elated to celebrate Onam with our customers and we have introduced attractive offers for our customers. We wish to continue creating customer delight through our highly adored ‘New Forever’ range of cars in Kerala and we look forward to customers starting a new journey with us on the auspicious occasion of Onam.”

He further added, “Kerala is a big market for Hatch and SUVs and we have been able to establish our leadership in sub-segments by offering products that resonate well with the evolving needs of customers. Our products like Tiago, Punch and Nexon are among the top 10 highest-selling cars in Kerala. We are confident that the festive season will bolster our sales performance in the state and we aim to grow in excess of 40% over Q2 FY22, in this region.”

Kerala is critical for Tata Motors and in the previous year, the state emerged as the second-best performing market for the company in terms of sales. To make its New Forever range of cars and SUVs easily accessible n Kerala, the Company has doubled its sales network to 100 outlets last year and increased its service centres to 51 stations and continues to aggressively expand its reach in the state. Tata Motors has been innovating consistently in the aftersales arena and with its recently launched 18 EzServe units across the state, is providing two-wheeler-based quick response service for enhancing customer experience.