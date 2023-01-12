North Pole to South Pole Expedition in Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE EV

Nissan offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Ariya e-4ORCE's journey to get ready for the Pole to Pole expedition from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

The modified Ariya, which is due to be unveiled in February, will travel over 27,000km through extreme conditions, making it the first vehicle of any type to take on the journey. British adventurer Chris Ramsey and his wife, Julie Ramsey, will lead the charge, taking the modified Ariya e-4ORCE on the adventure of a lifetime.

In preparation to accommodate the harsh polar terrain of the Arctic and Antarctic, Ramsey’s expedition Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is being modified with a custom rugged exterior fit. Complete with raised suspension and flared wheel arches to accommodate large tires and additional body kit, the Ariya is being prepared for protection against some of the world's most extreme conditions.

The ambitious expedition will also demonstrate the progressive capabilities of e-4ORCE, Nissan's most advanced all-wheel control technology. Striking a balance between powerful performance and unprecedented control, the Ariya's e-4ORCE system provides confidence, comfort and control by accurately managing power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability. A leader in its field, the Ariya will prove itself the perfect partner for adventurous drives with its powerful performance and connected tech.