Owners of Nissan Magnite, Kicks, Others Come Together For Food Distribution Drive

As the second wave of pandemic brings a rising number of new cases every day, and with the healthcare system at its limit, it is a bright point when we hear about Samaritans coming forward to help the needy. Recently, we came across one such story of a group of Nissan vehicle owners coming together for a food drive in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Nissan vehicle owners’ group is known as Nissan – Lord Of The Roads on Facebook. On the 6th of June, the owners distributed 300 food packs, 300 masks, and 300 bottles of water to the needy across the city. The group was founded by two individuals, Stanley Abraham and Nagaraj, and is currently being headed by Vivek Anthony Peters. The Nissan group of owners drive a variety of models from the automaker’s lineup, including the Terrano, Kicks, Magnite, Sunny, and even a GT-R. Members of the group come from various parts of the globe like the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, Nepal, Taiwan, UAE, Nepal, the Phillippines, and more.

In other news, the Nissan Magnite has become an instant hit upon its launch in the Indian market. The compact SUV's attractive design, feature-packed variants, and very aggressive pricing have made Indian consumers gravitate towards them. The Magnite is the second most affordable offering in the segment, beaten only by its sibling, the Renault Kiger.

However, the unexpected demand has led to the Magnite having an up to 28-week waiting period. The automaker has currently ramped up production to three shifts a day at its manufacturing facility to meet the demands. Prices for the Nissan Magnite range between Rs 5.59 - Rs 10.00 Lakh, ex-showroom.

