Nissan N7 EV Clocks 17,000+ Orders in First Month in China

The all-new Nissan N7 electric sedan has made a strong debut in China, recording 17,215 orders in its first month since launch on April 27, 2025. Developed under Nissan’s joint venture with Dongfeng, the N7 is the brand’s first of nine new EVs planned for China by mid-2027.

Deliveries began on May 15, targeting young families with a focus on comfort, tech, and affordability. The N7 is available with 58kWh or 73kWh batteries, offering a range of up to 635 km (CLTC). It features Navigate on Autopilot, an advanced driver-assist system co-developed with Momenta, and AI-driven zero-pressure seating that adapts to the occupant's posture in real-time.

Available in three variants — Max, Pro, and Air — the N7 is priced competitively between RMB 119,900 and 149,900 (approx. USD 17,000–21,000). It's already proving popular among first-time Nissan buyers under 35, who make up 70% of customers.

Dongfeng Nissan is also revamping its sales and service model, with over 100 EV-only distribution centers and 500+ order centers across China. Its upgraded app now allows users to book services, track progress, and engage with a growing N7 community.