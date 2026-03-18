Nissan Murano Set for Japan Launch in 2027, US-Built SUV Heads Home

Nissan has confirmed plans to bring the US-built Nissan Murano to its home market, with sales slated to begin in early 2027. The move marks a strategic shift as the brand leverages global manufacturing to strengthen its domestic lineup.

The Murano, currently produced at Nissan North America’s Smyrna plant in Tennessee, will enter Japan under a newly introduced certification framework. This system, rolled out by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in February 2026, simplifies the approval process for US-made passenger vehicles, making imports more viable.

In the US, the Murano has built a strong reputation for reliability and comfort. It has clinched the prestigious JD Power Most Dependable Midsize SUV title in the US Vehicle Dependability Study for two consecutive years, including 2026—highlighting its long-term durability and owner satisfaction.

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By introducing the Murano to Japan, Nissan is tapping into its globally proven product portfolio while aligning with evolving regulatory frameworks. For enthusiasts, it’s an interesting reversal—a US-built SUV making its way back to Japanese roads with a solid track record behind it.