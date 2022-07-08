Nissan Magnite Red Edition Launch Date Announced, Bookings Open

The launch date of the Nissan Magnite Red Edition has been announced. The company has also started accepting bookings for the same.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite Red Edition is based on the car's most popular XV variant. It will be offered in 3 trims - XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT. Some of the key features of the car include an 8-inch touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Push button Start/Stop, LED Fog Lamp, Vehicle dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist etc.

For the Red Edition, Nissan has made some design tweaks. There's a red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. Major design additions include bold body graphics, a tail door garnish, an LED Scuff plate, and a prominent RED Edition-specific badge. The RED Edition has also been upgraded with sophisticated tech features to meet the needs of new-age customers, including a wireless charger and ambient mood lighting.

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition will be launched in India on July 18. The bookings are already open and interested buyers can reserve one either by visiting an authorised dealership or online.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are excited to commence bookings for our New Nissan Magnite RED edition. Our Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Magnite has underlined the value of Nissan's global SUV heritage for the Indian market, Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for the young, discerning audience. We are confident that the Nissan Magnite RED’s bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys.”