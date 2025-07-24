Nissan Magnite Facelift Bags 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating

In a huge leap forward for safety in the compact SUV space, the Nissan Magnite facelift has earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP, cementing its status as one of the safest budget-friendly SUVs on sale today. This marks a dramatic improvement over its earlier 2-star-rated pre-facelift version.

The updated Magnite scored 32.31 out of 34 for adult occupant protection—an outstanding result that reflects good protection to critical areas like the head, neck, chest, and knees during frontal and side impact tests. The SUV also performed impressively in the side impact test, offering good protection across the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis.

Child safety saw mixed results. While the 18-month-old dummy was well-protected in both frontal and side impacts, the child seat for the 3-year-old couldn’t fully prevent head contact in a frontal crash and showed zero side head protection—a factor that held the child occupant score to 33.64 out of 49.

Also read: 2025 Nissan Murano Bags IIHS Top Safety Pick+ After Redesign

The test model came loaded with frontal, side chest, head curtain, and pelvis airbags, alongside ESC and seatbelt reminders—a major equipment jump from the earlier 2-airbag variant that was previously tested.

This 5-star safety milestone isn’t just a badge of honor for Nissan—it’s a clear win for safety-conscious Indian buyers, especially in the value-driven compact SUV segment. The Magnite now brings not just style and features—but genuine peace of mind.