Nissan Magnite 1st Anniversary - Nissan Circle Program Launched

Nissan India announces the launch of the “Nissan Circle Program” for its customers as a celebration of Nissan Magnite’s 1st anniversary. Staying true to customer-centricity, the Nissan Circle Program will enable customers to engage with the brand and in turn, build a stronger relationship with the brand.

Customers who own, or have booked, Nissan Magnite or Kicks models are eligible to enter the program by enrolling themselves on the Nissan India website. The Nissan Circle Program will have monthly exclusive offers for all enrolled customers and would allow them to have the opportunity to earn reward points, which can be converted into assured gratification.

Customers who have registered in the Nissan Circle program can redeem assured gratification through a reward store on the Nissan website, where they can choose vouchers from specially curated bouquets of brands ranging from travel, food and beverages, apparel, electronics and many more.

Customers also have an option to convert their reward points into Paytm cash to buy Nissan Genuine Accessories and Value-Added Services at Nissan Dealerships only. Customers who refer Nissan to friends and family will be eligible to earn an additional referral bonus by filling in their contact details on the Nissan website. Nissan Circle Program customers can redeem the points after the delivery of the referred vehicle and the points will remain valid for one year from the day of credit.

Nissan India also launched a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience.