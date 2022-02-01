Nissan India Wholesales 4250 Vehicles in Jan 2022

Nissan India has announced that it has recorded a domestic wholesale of 4250 vehicles in January 2022 for Nissan and Datsun, a growth of 5.7% in the domestic market on 4021 vehicle sales in January 2021.

“Nissan India registered a cumulative growth of 203 % year to date on the strength of strong demand for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite overcoming the headwind challenges of Covid-19 & lower supplies due to semiconductor shortages. The customer response for the “Make in India, Made for the World” SUV has been phenomenal with Nissan Magnite being exported to more than 15 countries. Going forward we do see the supply challenges to continue for a few more months while we endeavour to enhance the customer experience with the lowest cost of ownership," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

Nissan India has achieved exports wholesales of 1224 Nissan and Datsun vehicles. Nissan India has recently announced the expansion of sales of Nissan Magnite being exported to 15 countries overseas, which includes Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

In the domestic market, the game-changer SUV Nissan Magnite continues to have strong booking momentum with 31% of the bookings coming from the Digital eco-system. Nissan India launched a first-in-industry innovative Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience. Shop@home, is a digital platform for an end-to-end digital contactless car buying experience for the customers. Starting with engaging exploration enabled through the virtual showroom and virtual test drive, the platform conveniently provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate the exchange value of the existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car.

Nissan India’s also offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option” in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost, share back and save and an option to own.