Nissan Debuts World’s First Cold Spray Valve Seat in e-POWER Engine

Nissan has set a new benchmark in engine innovation by introducing the world’s first valve seat manufactured using cold spray technology. This breakthrough debuts in the new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine (ZR15DDTe), designed exclusively for the third-generation e-POWER hybrid powertrain. The first model to feature it is the Nissan Qashqai, now rolling out from the Sunderland plant in the UK.

Game-Changing Engineering

The new engine employs Nissan’s STARC combustion concept, achieving a remarkable 42% thermal efficiency by stabilizing in-cylinder combustion. A critical factor is airflow management—something previously limited by conventional sintered valve seats. By adopting cold spray technology, Nissan has eliminated the need for separate valve seat components, allowing for an optimized intake port geometry and stronger tumble flow.

Cold spray works by shooting metal powders at supersonic speeds onto the aluminum cylinder head, forming a durable coating without melting the base material. This method not only enhances cooling performance but also ensures superior durability and reliability compared to traditional welding or press-fit seats.

Why It Matters

This marks a world-first application in automotive engines, leveraging Nissan’s materials science expertise and AI-driven quality assurance. The new system uses a cobalt-free, copper-based alloy with excellent thermal conductivity, further advancing efficiency and sustainability.

e-POWER Moves Forward

The upgraded e-POWER system combines this advanced generator engine with a 5-in-1 modular electric powertrain unit, enhancing both fuel economy and cabin refinement. Nissan plans to expand the new e-POWER technology beyond the Qashqai, bringing it to the next-gen Rogue in North America and the all-new Elgrand in Japan by FY26.