Nissan R35 GT-R Bows Out After 18 Legendary Years

The Nissan R35 GT-R, one of the most iconic names in the world of performance cars, has officially reached the end of its production run. After 18 years of redefining the supercar experience, the final R35 has rolled off the line at Nissan’s Tochigi plant in Japan.

Launched in 2007, the R35 GT-R became a symbol of raw performance and everyday usability. Over its lifetime, around 48,000 units were built, each powered by the hand-assembled VR38DETT twin-turbo V6 engine. The last-ever unit, a Midnight Purple Premium Edition T-Spec, will find its home with a customer in Japan.

What made the R35 special was its continuous evolution. From its debut 480 hp output to the fire-breathing 600 hp GT-R NISMO, Nissan’s engineers kept fine-tuning performance, aerodynamics, and handling. Legendary Nürburgring lap times, record-breaking runs at Japan’s Tsukuba Circuit, and even a Guinness World Record drift at 304.96 km/h cemented its motorsport credibility.

The GT-R also earned respect for its racing pedigree, with multiple wins in Japan’s SUPER GT series and endurance racing triumphs worldwide. At its core, though, the R35 was always about being a multi-dimensional machine—comfortable enough for long drives, yet blisteringly fast on the track.

Marking the end of an era, Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa reassured fans that this is not a goodbye forever. “While we don’t have a precise plan finalized today, the GT-R will evolve and reemerge in the future,” he said.

For enthusiasts, the R35’s departure is bittersweet, but its legacy as a game-changer in the supercar world remains undeniable. The Godzilla may be leaving the battlefield for now, but the legend of GT-R is far from over.