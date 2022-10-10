Nissan Celebrates 5 Million Vehicles Produces at Mississippi Plant

Nissan celebrates the production of 5 million vehicles at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant. This milestone represents nearly 20 years of Nissan manufacturing in Mississippi and paves the path for electric vehicle production, part of the company’s long-term vision – Nissan Ambition 2030.

For nearly two decades, employees at Nissan Canton have assembled high-quality, award-winning vehicles. The plant’s opening in 2003 brought automotive manufacturing to Mississippi for the first time, and has since contributed to the state’s economic development. While its history is rich, the team looks toward future transformation – one that will bring two all-new, all-electric models to the U.S. market.

The plant has become a central institution in Mississippi, creating more than 25,000 jobs statewide, contributing more than $20 million to local nonprofit organizations and logging 12,000 volunteer hours to build stronger communities.

In the U.S., Nissan’s manufacturing footprint spans the country with nearly 15,000 employees, more than 400 parts and supplier partners and 11 parts distribution centers. Collectively, the team has produced more than 19 million vehicles and 13 million engines.