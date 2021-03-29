Next-gen Volkswagen Amarok Teased, Looks Ravishing

Pickup truck are not so popular in India, and in that regard, a lot of you may not be knowing about the Volkswagen Amarok. However, the Amarok is a petty popular pickup in Europe that's known for its versatility, brilliant drivetrain, reliability and of course, the Volkswagen brand value. Heck, its even sold with a V6 diesel engine. Volkswagen has now teased the upcoming next-gen Amarok pickup through new design sketches and here's what so special about it.

The preview of the next-gen Volkswagen Amarok is intriguing because it will be the first pickup that will be born out of the Ford-Volkswagen technology sharing partnership. In fact, the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok will actually be sharing its underpinning with the upcoming next-gen Ford Ranger. Ford's upcoming midsize pickup has been spied testing overseas, but design sketches are thin on the ground. The styling for Volkswagen's version of the pickup will obviously be very different, and the design sketches preview some of that.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Facelift Spied Overseas; India-Bound In 2022

Now the Amarok previewed in these design sketches are out-and-out in concept guise, as is evident by the exaggerated design elements. However, a lot of these elements could still make it to the production-spec model. The proportions seem closer to what the production pickup could have, even if some of the design might be exaggerated or not scaled accurately in some places.

The next-gen Volkswagen Amarok is characterized by sharp and clean lines but adhering to popular trend, Volkswagen is leaning towards off-road aesthetics for the Amarok. The flared wheel arches, chunky front bumper with orange tow hooks and heavy cladding and the rugged looking wheel with dual-purpose tires - all give it a very typical rugged SUV look. Even the full-width LED lighting on the grille - much like the newer ID cars - look amazing and we hope this really makes it to the production-spec model.

Although the Amarok has underpinnings from Ford, it still looks typically VW. Volkswagen still hasn’t provided a solid reveal date for this pickup, but seeing as how the next-gen Ranger still isn’t out, we suspect there’s still a wait to come. Meanwhile, Ford will also be using a VW platform for a new EV. However, just like the new Amarok, that project is still super light on details and missing a proper launch date.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.