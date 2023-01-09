Next-Gen MG Hector with ADAS Level 2 Technology Unveiled

The next-gen MG Hector has been unveiled in India. The new model of the large SUV features ADAS level 2 technology.

The Autonomous Level 2 SUV offers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators to deliver complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort. The intelligent Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures minimal effort and maximum safety in a traffic jam situation by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

The newly introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in Next Gen MG Hector also offer a hassle-free and safe driving experience. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets ON/OFF. This automatic signal will be useful when the driver fails to put on the indicator while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn.

The new SUV has India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface. The technological innovation is also manifest in the first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing capability. In case of an emergency or loss of a key, the Digital Key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and drive the vehicle. Using the Remote Lock / Unlock feature, the car can be unlocked from anywhere. With the key-sharing function, one can share an additional key with up to two people.

The Next-Gen MG Hector also has other key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.