Next-Gen MG Hector Interior Design Concept Officially Teased Again

MG Motor India has released another teaser of the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen MG Hector. Conceptualized as a ‘Symphony of Luxury’, the interior of the upcoming new Hector is designed to offer a cinematic and immersive experience complemented by handcrafted textures, soft-touch tactile, and versatile ambience on demand.

The dual-tone Oak White & Black Interior, along with the rich brushed metal finish, ensure that the cabin of the Next-Gen MG Hector exudes a sense of luxury, which is amplified by the cockpit-like console.

Additionally, coupled with a leather covering, the all-new instrument panel is designed with horizontal lines and runs through the door panel to form a front cabin space surrounded by a wingspan. The chrome trim on the AC vents further amplifies the high-end luxury offered in the next-gen MG Hector.

To further offer an intelligent and personalised interaction, India's largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment System is supported with Next-Gen i-SMART technology that promises to deliver a responsive, accurate, and seamless experience.

Ensuring a seamless blend of technology and luxurious interior, the Next-Gen MG Hector will also feature wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play for added convenience and Full Digital 7” Configurable Cluster offering a wide field of vision and immersive virtual display.