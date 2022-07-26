Next-Gen MG Hector to Feature India's Largest Infotainment System

The next-gen MG Hector will come equipped with India's largest infotainment system. MG has released the teaser images of the same.

To offer an enriched and immersive customer experience, MG Motor India will provide a large 14” HD Portrait Infotainment System in the next-gen Hector. The company says that this will be the country's largest infotainment system.

Launched as India’s first Internet Car, the MG Hector stands for everything Strong, Bold yet trustworthy, and Dependable. Building on its unparalleled legacy, the next-gen Hector is designed to enhance the in-car experience and capture the imagination of new-age customers.

No further details regarding the next-gen MG Hector have been shared by the company yet. We are expecting to learn more about the upcoming SUV in the coming days and weeks.