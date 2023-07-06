New VW T-Cross Revealed, Gets Major Update

Volkswagen presents the first facts and pictures of the new T-Cross: The car comes to customers with its revamped design, enhanced standard equipment, new technology features and a newly designed high-quality interior. Pre-sales are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

From the outside, the updated T-Cross is immediately recognisable by the new design of its front and rear with new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillight clusters. The IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are a completely new Volkswagen development and are offered for the first time on the T-Cross. Three new, fresh colours have been added to the model range: the solid colour Grape Yellow (a crisp, sporty yellow), Clear Blue Metallic (an elegant and friendly light blue) and Kings Red Metallic (a vivid, striking red).

The central element in the interior of the new T-Cross is the free-standing infotainment display. The standard touchscreen measures 20.3 cm (eight inches) across the diagonal; the top-of-the-range version has a 9.2-inch display with a diagonal of 23.4 cm. In addition, all versions of the four-door five-seater will now be fitted with digital instruments as standard.

The dash panel in the T-Cross has also undergone a complete redesign: as in larger VW models, the dash panel features soft-upholstered and significantly higher-quality surface materials. The same applies to the front door trims of the Style and R-Line versions. A manual air conditioning system is on board as standard, and the Air Care Climatronic automatic air conditioner with back-lit touch sliders is available as an option.

Pre-sales and activation of the online configurator for compact SUV will start in the fourth quarter of 2023. The market launch for dealers will begin in the first quarter of 2024. Despite the extensive enhancements, the new T-Cross will still be offered at a very attractive base price.