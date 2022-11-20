New Toyota Prius & Prius Prime Debut at LA Auto Show

Toyota is showing up in a big way at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show with the North American debut of the all-new 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime and a glimpse into the future with the bZ Compact SUV Concept.

Changing the game once more is the 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime. The all-new new model is the most fuel-efficient Prius ever, with a manufacturer-estimated 57 combined MPG, featuring a fresh new sporty exterior design and fifth gen hybrid powertrain with up to 196 horsepower.

Following suit, the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime notably boasts a larger lithium-ion battery, increasing its EV range by over 50%. Both models are updated with new tech offerings for enhanced connectivity and the latest Toyota Safety Sense system. Twenty-two years later, this legacy nameplate progresses forward and highlights Toyota’s diverse approach to carbon neutrality.