Toyota has released the first teaser of its upcoming premium hatchback - the new Toyota Glanza.

Just like the old model of the Glanza, the new iteration of the car will be based on the latest Maruti Baleno. It will come equipped with a plethora of new features such as cruise control, multiple airbags, new infotainment system, and more.

The new Toyota Glanza is scheduled to be launched in the Indian market on 15 March.