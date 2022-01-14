New Toyota Camry Hybrid Goes on Sale in India

Toyota has launched the new Camry Hybrid in India with refreshing design changes to amplify the power, luxury, style, and elegance of the intelligent and intuitive sedan.

On the outside, a newly designed Front Bumper, Grille and Alloy wheels further enhance the bold and sophisticated looks of the Toyota Camry Hybrid. The interiors also see design changes in line with evolving customer choices, with a Floating type bigger 9-inch Infotainment System compatible with Android Auto & Apple Carplay complementing the aesthetically designed instrument panel. The design of the ornamentation has also been refreshed with a black engineered wood effect film with a composite pattern.

Further, the popular self-charging hybrid electric sedan is now available in a new exterior color of Metal Stream Metallic in addition to the existing colors of Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Graphite Metallic, Red Mica, Attitude Black, and Burning Black.

The new Toyota Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-Cylinder Engine, coupled with a powerful Motor Generator delivering a combined output of 218PS. Customers can choose from three driving modes - Sport, Eco and Normal. In the Sport Mode, the Dynamic Force Engine improves acceleration response by non-linear throttle control. Studies have shown that strong hybrid vehicles are capable of running up to 60% of the time on electric mode thereby giving high fuel efficiency.

The new Toyota Camry Hybrid has been launched at INR 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open. Customers can book the vehicle online or visit their nearest Toyota dealership.