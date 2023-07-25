New Skoda Scala and Kamiq Design Details Revealed via New Sketches

Ahead of the digital world premiere of the refreshed Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq, the Czech automaker is releasing a series of design sketches that showcase the updated front end and headlights.

Four years on from their initial production launch, Škoda Auto is introducing upgrades for its compact model and the city SUV that incorporate technical enhancements and a rejuvenated look.

The reshaped Scala headlights now extend to the grille. Strips of daytime running lights in the front headlights converge on both the lower and upper edge of the headlights, curving on the outer edge to create a distinctive new light signature.

The design of the Kamiq’s headlights has also been updated. The upper element of the signature split headlights is now slimmer and has an even more pronounced design. The main headlights beneath have grown in size and house the optional TOP LED Matrix headlights with distinctive hexagonal Matrix modules, available for the first time for the Kamiq as well as the Scala.

The digital world premiere of the refreshed Škoda Scala and Škoda Kamiq is slated for 1 August 2023.