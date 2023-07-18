New Range Rover Velar Bookings in India Now Open

Bookings for the New Range Rover Velar have been opened in India. The SUV is available in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options - the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW and 420 Nm torque.

The Range Rover Velar features a new front grille, alongside the introduction of new Pixel LED Headlights with jewel-like effect Signature Daytime Running Lights. At the rear, the powerful overhang provides balance and highlights the Range Rover Velar’s imposing length.

New Range Rover Velar is the first to feature the next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment, which incorporates controls for all key vehicle functions within the new 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass touchscreen. The cosseting cabin of the Range Rover Velar minimises road noise with pioneering Active Road Noise Cancellation technology, ensuring the New Range Rover Velar offers an extremely quiet in-cabin experience.

Trademark Range Rover ride comfort and refinement is provided by advanced chassis and suspension set-ups in the Range Rover Velar. Electronic Air Suspension provides serene comfort, maintaining composure on rougher roads while smoothing out bumps with Adaptive Dynamics, an advanced chassis system that continuously varies the damping forces at each wheel.

The New Range Rover Velar is available to order now with deliveries from September 2023 onwards.