New Porsche Taycan Real-World Range is Indeed Impressive

Initial test drives with pre-series Taycan between Los Angeles and San Diego showed that the new generation of the electric sports car has a total range of up to 587 kilometres. The Taycan has thus impressively demonstrated its greatly improved long-distance potential. The practical test took place on Interstate Highway 405 and 5.

Porsche launches the extensively updated Taycan. The new model variants offer more range as well as shorter and more robust charging processes. During an initial range test from Los Angeles to San Diego and back, pre-series models demonstrated their further improved efficiency.

The range test was carried out under everyday conditions. Twelve international media representatives drove four vehicles on three days on Interstate Highway 405 and 5 between the Southern Californian metropolises of Los Angeles and San Diego. The teams drove at the maximum speed of 75 mph permitted on interstates. This corresponds to around 120 km/h. All four test cars were equipped with the larger Performance Battery Plus.

The cars were charged at the Electrify America Charger in Torrance/Los Angeles. Here, the Taycan demonstrated over 300 kW charging power for many minutes and was able to charge from 10 to 80 per cent state of charge several times in well under 20 minutes. The charging performance, charging time and the time it takes to start charging were also greatly improved in this test.