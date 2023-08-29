New Porsche Cayenne's 75th Unit Delivered Within 6 Weeks of Launch

Porsche India announced the delivery of its 75th new Cayenne within six weeks of India launch, celebrating this milestone on the brand's 75th global anniversary year.

The delivery of the 75th new Cayenne is a testament to Porsche's popularity and success of the Cayenne in India. The Cayenne, known for its exceptional performance and cutting-edge technology, has captivated the hearts of automotive enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

This achievement not only signifies the brand's dedication to delivering unparalleled driving pleasure but also reinforces Porsche's strong presence in India.