New Porsche Cayenne Models Launched with Enhanced Features

Porsche India has introduced the third-generation Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift at a starting price of Rs 1.36 crore and Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. While the delivery for both models will commence from July 2023, only the base versions are currently available, with the E-Hybrid models would follow soon.

The new Cayenne boasts a refreshed front fascia with redesigned bonnet and matrix LED headlights, along with an updated rear with a modified light bar and bumper-mounted number plate housing. However, the most significant change is in the interior, which now features a curved, triple-screen dashboard layout similar to the Taycan, with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch centre touchscreen, and an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger.

The base models of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, delivering 353hp and 500Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the E-Hybrid models will have the same V6 engine but paired with an e-motor producing a combined output of 470hp and an electric-only range of up to 90km.

Unfortunately, the high-performance Cayenne Turbo GT won't be sold in India, Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. It produces 659hp and can accelerate from 0-100kph in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 305kph.

Overall, the Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift offer an updated design and an interior that resembles the Taycan, making them desirable additions to the luxury SUV market in India.